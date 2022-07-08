Woman avoids prison time for helping boyfriend evade arrest after fatal stabbing

CROWN POINT — A grandmother was ordered Friday to serve three years on probation for helping her boyfriend evade arrest last year after he fatally stabbed a man while they were picking up her then-6-year-old grandson for school.

Koreena M. Henry, 46, of Gary, pleaded guilty in June to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, and agreed to testify against boyfriend Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Jaramillo in November of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, but found him not guilty of murder in the April 16, 2021, homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27.

Henry admitted in her plea agreement she drove Jaramillio to a home in the 3800 block of Swift Street in Hobart, where he fatally stabbed Marcano.

Henry then drove Jaramillo away from the crime scene with her grandchild, the bloody knife and the child's mother in her car.

They dropped the child off at school, and Henry helped Jaramillo get rid of the clothes he was wearing and hid out with him for a while, according to court records.

Henry's attorney, Nicholas Barnes, told Judge Samuel Cappas he'd reached an agreement with prosecutors for Henry to be sentenced to three years in prison, suspended in favor of probation.

She could have faced a sentence of one to three years for a level 5 felony.

Barnes and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe said they reached the agreement because of Henry's level of cooperation.

Henry declined to make a statement, and Dafoe didn't call any of Marcano's family members to give a victim impact statement.