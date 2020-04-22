You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman awoke to find man raping her while her husband was in another room, records say
breaking urgent

Woman awoke to find man raping her while her husband was in another room, records say

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A woman told police she awoke April 1 to find she was being raped by a man her husband had allowed to temporarily stay in their home, court records say.

Jonathan A.L. Jackson, 37, whose last known address was in Hammond, was wanted Wednesday on one count of rape, a level 3 felony.

The woman told police Jackson, a relative of her husband, needed a place to stay for a few days because he had nowhere else to go. She didn't care for Jackson, but her husband "is a good man" and always helps his family, records say.

The woman told police she sleeps in a bed in the dining room, because she was recently in a car crash and suffers from back pain.

When she went to sleep, Jackson was sleeping in the living room while her husband watched television, records state.

She told police she awoke to find Jackson next to her in her bed, raping her. She ran into the bathroom to find her husband, she said.

The woman's husband told police he found Jackson in the dining room and began punching him and choking him. He stopped when noticed children in the house were crying, records state. 

Police ask anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts to call 911 or Detective Olivia Vasquez at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts