Woman blocks 100-mph car chase before boyfriend dives into Kankakee River, police say

BOONE TOWNSHIP — A man and his girlfriend face charges after he led police on a 100-mph chase and then dove into the Kankakee River and swam across, where he was later found wandering through a field in Jasper County, police said.

Samantha Johnson, 23, of Wheatfield, is accused of using her vehicle to prevent police from reaching Christopher Collins, 31, also of Wheatfield, during the Monday morning pursuit, according to Porter County police.

A county officer said he was observing traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ind. 231 and County Road 1000 South when he saw a northbound blue Malibu followed by an orange Dodge Caliber.

The Malibu had no visible license plate, and the officer followed as both vehicles turned east from Ind. 231 to 1000 South, police said.

The officer said he attempted to pass the Caliber as the Malibu pulled away, but the driver of the Caliber, later identified as Johnson, drove in the middle of the road, preventing the officer from getting by.

The Caliber finally made room for the officer to pass when he put on his front emergency lights, police said. The officer said he had to drive more than 120 mph to catch up to the Malibu.