 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman blocks 100-mph car chase before boyfriend dives into Kankakee River, police say
alert urgent

Woman blocks 100-mph car chase before boyfriend dives into Kankakee River, police say

BOONE TOWNSHIP — A man and his girlfriend face charges after he led police on a 100-mph chase and then dove into the Kankakee River and swam across, where he was later found wandering through a field in Jasper County, police said.

Samantha Johnson, 23, of Wheatfield, is accused of using her vehicle to prevent police from reaching Christopher Collins, 31, also of Wheatfield, during the Monday morning pursuit, according to Porter County police.

A county officer said he was observing traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ind. 231 and County Road 1000 South when he saw a northbound blue Malibu followed by an orange Dodge Caliber.

The Malibu had no visible license plate, and the officer followed as both vehicles turned east from Ind. 231 to 1000 South, police said.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The officer said he attempted to pass the Caliber as the Malibu pulled away, but the driver of the Caliber, later identified as Johnson, drove in the middle of the road, preventing the officer from getting by.

The Caliber finally made room for the officer to pass when he put on his front emergency lights, police said. The officer said he had to drive more than 120 mph to catch up to the Malibu.

The officer pursued the Malibu at speeds up to 100 mph until it reached the Kankakee River, where the driver, later identified as Collins, jumped out of the vehicle and dove into the river, according to the police report.

"I then observed the driver make it to the south side of the river bank into Jasper County and kept eyes on him until he disappeared into the wood line and brush," police said.

Officers said they found Johnson driving in that area of Jasper County, where she reportedly told a construction worker she was looking for her boyfriend, who was being pursued by police.

Johnson denied attempting to interfere with the police pursuit, blaming her driving on a mechanical issue and the steering wheel getting caught on her sleeve, police said.

She was taken into custody and faces a felony count of assisting a criminal, according to the incident report.

Nearby property owners then contacted police and reported a man walking in their fields. The man turned out to be Collins, who was arrested and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He also had a warrant from Jasper County, where it appears he has several criminal cases pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why do the vaccinated still fear COVID?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts