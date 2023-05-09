VALPARAISO — A 44-year-old Westville woman faces two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after officials at Chesterton Middle School discovered videos of the alleged abuse on the cell phone of a 14-year-old male student, according to a charging document.

Dawn Tucker, who has bonded out of the Porter County jail, was ordered by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to have no further contact with the boy, whom she knows, as the criminal case proceeds, records show.

Porter County police said they were called to the middle school March 7 where an assistant principal said she found three "disturbing" videos on the boy's cell phone from a couple days earlier that showed him having inappropriate contact with a woman identified as Tucker.

An official with the Indiana Department of Child Services reportedly told police the boy said Tucker asked for a back massage, which resulted in him touching different parts of her body.

"Remember, all of this stays between you and me," Tucker reportedly told the boy after the massage.

A week or so earlier, the woman allegedly initiated her own inappropriate touch of the boy, police said.

When questioned by police, Tucker admitted asking the boy for a massage for a sore back and said the activity escalated enough "that she should have stopped it," a court document says.

She denied initiating the earlier encounter and said she should not have followed up with the request for the massage, police said.

Police said they confirmed the videos in question on the boy's phone.

