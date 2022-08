Woman charged in alleged road rage shooting in Highland

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman posted bond Friday on charges she shot a woman in the arm because she thought the woman was driving too slow last weekend in Highland.

Kaitlyn C. Walker, 26, is accused of honking at the woman about 3:45 p.m. Aug. 13 as the woman drove south on U.S. 41 near 81st Street, pulling alongside the woman, yelling "Speed the (expletive) up, (expletive)," and firing one shot.

The bullet traveled through the driver's side door of the victim's Hyundai Sonata and struck her in the left left arm, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Walker had not yet entered pleas to felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

She posted a bond of $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash, records showed.

After the woman was shot, her boyfriend immediately began taking video of the shooter's car, which police later determined was a black Volkswagen registered to Walker, according to court records.

Surveillance footage from a camera at the intersection showed the driver of the Volkswagen was a woman in a green shirt.

Hammond police assisted Highland investigators by reviewing data from the city's license plate reader system, which showed a black Volkswagen traveling south on Indianapolis Boulevard near Interstate 80/94 before the shooting and then east on 169th Street near Cline Avenue after the shooting.

Intersection cameras showed the Volkswagen turned into an Auto Zone store in the 3600 block of 169th Street, records state.

Auto Zone surveillance showed a woman with a green shirt, long ponytail and blue jeans get out of the Volkswagen and enter the store. Auto Zone's business records showed the woman made a purchase using a rewards account registered in Walker's name, according to court documents.