Woman charged in arsons, theft at NWI retail store

CROWN POINT — A 46-year-old woman told police Jan. 21 she knew they were looking for her in connection with arsons and thefts from retail stores in Lansing and Highland, court records state.

Heather Weeden, who had addresses in Ford Heights and Alton, Illinois, was arrested after detectives tracked down the driver of a Volvo SUV involved in the arsons and thefts, and he allowed officers to follow him while he drove Weeden from Dixmoor to Ford Heights, court records show.

Weeden was the primary suspect in both the Lansing and Highland cases, police said.

She was charged Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court with felony arson, organized theft and theft.

Weeden already was being held at the Cook County Jail on charges related to a Jan. 7 arson that temporarily shut down the Lansing Walmart, 17625 Torrence Ave., police said.

In the Highland case, Weeden is accused of setting several small fires Jan. 10 at the Meijer at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd. and working with co-defendant Jerry L. Pierson, 35, of Chicago Heights, to steal a television, sound bar and vacuum during the ensuing chaos.

Pierson was being held in Will County on unrelated charges and has not yet entered pleas to charges filed against him in Lake Criminal Court.

Pierson told police Weeden, whom he knew as "Six," told him, "I had to do what I had to do," when he asked if she'd started a fire inside the Meijer, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed Weeden and Pierson arrived at the Meijer in a Volvo SUV and were the only two individuals from the vehicle to enter the store, records state.

After her arrest Jan. 21, Weeden claimed seven people were in the car when they arrived at the Meijer, records state.

Police ended the interview when Weeden began arguing with detectives about whether a man, whom she blamed for setting the fires, was present at the Meijer. The man was not seen on surveillance video, records state.

Weeden also had an arrest warrant for failure to register as a violent offender in Madison County, Illinois. She's not expected to be extradited to Lake County until her cases in Illinois are resolved, police said.

