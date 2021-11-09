Woman charged in baby's death could face jury in August

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake woman charged with neglect in her infant daughter's death in 2019 appeared to be pregnant Tuesday during a court hearing.

Brittany C. Chambers, 23, is accused of violating a safety plan she signed with the Indiana Department of Child Services by leaving her 6-month-old daughter Elliana Orgon in her boyfriend's care June 20, 2019.

Chambers told Crown Point police she noticed Elliana did not look right when she returned, but did not check on the infant and traveled with her boyfriend to Gary to buy drugs, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Elliana died June 21 from various injuries, including four broken ribs, two dislocated shoulders, a fractured cervical vertebrae and multiple head injuries.

The injuries likely were caused by blunt force trauma to the rear of her body, according to court records.

Chambers has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of neglect of a dependent. Her boyfriend at the time has not been charged in connection with Elliana's death.

Chambers' attorney, Kerry Connor, said she and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold have taken multiple depositions in the case and have several more to complete.