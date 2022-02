Woman charged in boy's murder says prosecutors 'know who killed him'

CROWN POINT — A woman charged with murdering her 10-year-old brother in 2020 asked a judge Thursday for a speedy trial after her attorney asked for permission to withdraw from her case.

April L. Wright, 27, of Merrillville, also became confrontational with a probation agent, who attended the hearing because Wright was on probation for domestic battery when she was charged in October 2020 in her brother Leviticus Kuchta's homicide.

Wright's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, asked Lake Criminal Court Gina Jones grant his motion to withdraw and appoint a public defender to represent Wright.

When Jones asked about an issue involving an attorney who represented Wright before Gruenhagen, Wright shook her head.

"Can I get a fast and speedy trial?" Wright said. "Because I've been sitting here for a year, and they know who killed him."

Jones told Wright, "We're not going to do that," and, "Mind your mouth."

Wright replied, "Mm-hmm."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce asked Jones if she and Gruenhagen could approach to privately discuss the case.

While the attorneys were at the bench, Wright turned to the probation officer and said, "You just can't let that probation go, can you?"

One of Jones' bailiffs stood between Wright and the probation officer until the judge and attorneys finished talking.

Jones granted Gruenhagen's motion to withdraw and set a hearing for Feb. 24 for determination of counsel.

Wright and her wife, Rachel Wright, 27, also of Merrillville, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Kuchta.

A forensic pathologist for the Lake County Coroner's Office determined Leviticus died instantly from a dislocation of his cervical vertebrae caused by blunt force trauma.

The boy also had a loose mandible joint, an indication of dislocation, and had suffered various injuries to his scalp, forehead, cheeks, nose, lips, ears, neck, shoulder, upper back, lower back, both arms, both hands, genitals, right hip, both lower legs, both feet and toes, according to court records.

A magistrate denied April Wright's and Rachel Wright's petitions for bail in December.

Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court finds the state cannot prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is strong.

Rachel Wright appeared Wednesday before Judge Pro Tempore Amanda Hires, who set her next hearing for March 2 at the request of defense attorney John Cantrell.

Before leaving the podium, Rachel Wright said "thank you" to Hires.

