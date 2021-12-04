Woman charged in chase that led to man being ejected into car wash

CROWN POINT — A woman was charged this week in connection with a pursuit last month that began in Hobart and ended when she crashed into another driver in Gary, causing him to be ejected into a building.

Thomasina F. Alexander, 26, of Gary, remained at a Chicago hospital Friday for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Alexander is accused of causing serious injury to Ciro Barrientos, who was ejected from his vehicle when it was struck by the car driven by Alexander and pushed into the wall of a car wash at 50th Avenue and Broadway.

Barrientos suffered multiple injuries, including spinal fractures and a cut to his forehead, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Alexander had an outstanding arrest warrant and has not yet entered a plea to one felony count of resisting law enforcement, a level 5 felony.

The pursuit began about 8 a.m. Nov. 23 when a Hobart officer stopped Alexander's black Dodge Avenger near 37th Avenue and Brown Street for speeding, records show.

Alexander told police she was in a hurry to get to a hospital because her child's father had informed her their 1-year-old was having seizures.