Woman charged in fatal crash on area highway, state police say

CRETE — A 58-year-old Crete woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred last month in the village on Interstate 394 at Steger Road, Illinois State Police said.

Letisha Tovar faces a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, according to police.

Police said they were called out around 12:46 a.m. Nov. 14 to the crash site where they learned a red Ford traveling southbound on I-394 struck a deer, drove into the ditch and then was struck on the passenger side by a sliver Jeep.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital and a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Tovar, who was driving the Jeep, was taken to a hospital, but refused medical treatment, according to police. A passenger in her vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Tovar was arrested Monday following an investigation and has since been released from the Cook County jail on a personal recognizance bond, police said.

