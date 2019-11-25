HAMMOND — A woman accused of stealing from a Wheatfield-based company has been indicted for wire fraud, records show.
From August 2012 through February of this year, Erica Strutz, 41, of Westfield, devised a scheme to defraud the Krol Family Medicine and the company's owner, Lori Krol, of $124,904 in cash, records show.
Strutz allegedly prepared bank deposit slips when customers paid in cash. That cash would then be placed in a cash box kept in the front receptionist area and an entry made into the computer system.
Records revealed between January 2014 and February 2019, Krol received $126,753 in cash but bank deposits revealed cash deposits totaling only $1,849.
From 2014 to 2019, Strutz converted much of the cash the company obtained for medical services for her own personal use.
Strutz also used her position as office manager to obtain credit cards in the company's name and used them for her own personal benefits.
Using these cards, she allegedly made purchases at Amazon, PayPal, American Girl, Cinemark Theatres, Yogi Bear's Jellystone, Thirty-One Gifts, Sephora, Wal-Mart, Otterbox, Vegancuts.com, and other places.
To cover up the unauthorized use, Strutz allegedly obtained nine consolidation loans totaling $20,300 through a company called "Kabbage Business" and $58,962 from a "Freedom Debt Relief" loan, records show.
She also raised her hourly wage in the system without authorization in December 2015, records show.
In November 2017, Strutz added her husband to the company's health insurance policy, though she was only allowed to add herself.
She was arrested Thursday and entered a plea agreement on Friday. Her crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and fine of $250,000, records show.