Woman charged in shooting, standoff with Gary police

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman and her family members fought with her neighbor and the neighbor's family members Wednesday before she shot the neighbor's pregnant sister in the leg and retreated inside her home, court records allege.
Pamela L. Hunter, 41, of Gary, was arrested after a standoff with Gary police, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Hunter has not yet entered a plea to charges of felony aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, four counts of battery, criminal recklessness, and two counts of pointing a firearm.
The fight began about 10:30 a.m., just before the shooting victim showed up at her sister's home with other family members to go to an uncle's funeral, according to court records.
The neighbor told police she heard Hunter yelling at the neighbor's brother, went outside to see what was wrong and ended up arguing with Hunter.
She alleged Hunter hit her, so they began fighting.
Hunter and the neighbor had stopped fighting and were arguing again when the neighbor's pregnant sister arrived, court documents state.
The pregnant woman and another family member traveled from Indianapolis for the uncle's funeral, according to documents.
Members of the neighbor's family told police Hunter's daughter picked up a rake as the argument continued and swung it at the neighbor, who then began fighting with Hunter's daughter, records state.
The neighbor's brother broke up the fight, but Hunter's daughter retrieved a gun from inside their home and handed it to Hunter, records state.
The neighbor's family accused Hunter's daughter of taking a swing at one of their family members and missing. They said Hunter then pointed a gun at their family member and fired one or two shots, but missed, court records state.
Hunter then turned and pointed the gun at the neighbor's pregnant sister, shooting her once in the right leg, records allege.
The pregnant woman limped to a car and called 911, and Hunter and her family members retreated into their home, documents state.
The pregnant woman was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where was was in stable condition, police said.
Hunter told police her neighbors "came over starting a fight with her" and claimed she was pepper-sprayed, according to court records.
At least one member of the neighbor's family accused one of Hunter's children of using the pepper-spray, records state.
Gary police had to disperse a crowd of about 40 people after the shooting, including several females who were throwing patio chairs, bottles and rocks at a house, records state.
Three children inside Hunter's home during the standoff were removed, police said.
Hunter was being held Thursday on a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Hunter was convicted in 2015 of felony dealing in cocaine, records show.