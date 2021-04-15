Woman charged in shooting, standoff with Gary police

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman and her family members fought with her neighbor and the neighbor's family members Wednesday before she shot the neighbor's pregnant sister in the leg and retreated inside her home, court records allege.

Pamela L. Hunter, 41, of Gary, was arrested after a standoff with Gary police, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Hunter has not yet entered a plea to charges of felony aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, four counts of battery, criminal recklessness, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

The fight began about 10:30 a.m., just before the shooting victim showed up at her sister's home with other family members to go to an uncle's funeral, according to court records.

The neighbor told police she heard Hunter yelling at the neighbor's brother, went outside to see what was wrong and ended up arguing with Hunter.

She alleged Hunter hit her, so they began fighting.

Hunter and the neighbor had stopped fighting and were arguing again when the neighbor's pregnant sister arrived, court documents state.

The pregnant woman and another family member traveled from Indianapolis for the uncle's funeral, according to documents.