Woman charged in teens' shooting deaths makes 1st court appearance

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was released from federal custody this week and was expected to make an initial appearance Wednesday on murder charges linked to the shooting deaths of two teenage boys last year in Calumet Township.

Dawn M. Carden, 42, is among three people charged in the homicides of Elijah D. Robinson, 19, both of Gary, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

She also is facing a federal indictment alleging she lied about her address on a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when she purchased guns at Westforth Sports on eight different dates between October 2019 and September 2020.

A U.S. District magistrate judge on Monday ordered Carden released from custody in the federal gun case with conditions, including electronic monitoring and home detention.

Upon her release from federal custody, a warrant for Carden's arrest was served in the murder case in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas Wednesday on Carden's behalf to two counts of murder, two felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.