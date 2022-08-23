 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Woman charged in wake of Region police officer's resignation in public indecency case

  • Updated
  • 0
Swanson and Wilkerson

Adina Swanson and Brandon Wilkerson

 Provided

TRAIL CREEK — A criminal charge of public indecency has been filed against the 42-year-old Michigan City woman nabbed while allegedly engaged in sexual activity outside a bar Aug. 12 with an off-duty LaPorte police officer, who has since resigned following his arrest in the case.

Adina Swanson, who was not arrested at the scene, was charged three days later and was granted a waiver of her initial hearing, court records show.

She is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 24.

The arresting officer said in his incident report he did not immediately arrest Swanson along with Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek, because he did not see her exposing herself as he did with Wilkerson.

He did, however, submit the information for a warrant for arrest.

The officer said he was patrolling at 6:16 a.m. Aug.12 in the Evergreen Business Center Plaza along U.S.20 when he spotted noticed a black pickup with its driver's-side door open near the entrance of Decoys Neighborhood Bar & Grill.

People are also reading…

Upon closer examination, the officer said he saw a man with his pants down and engaged in what appeared to be sexual activity with a woman.

After removing a pocket knife from the man, who was identified as Wilkerson, the officer said he recognized Wilkerson as a LaPorte police officer.

He said he smelled alcohol on Wilkerson and took him into custody on charges of public indecency and public intoxication.

Wilkerson resigned from his police job three days after his arrest.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said Wilkerson was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He had been with the department since September of 2013, and in June received the Medal of Distinguished Service for safely disarming a man who walked outside and pointed a loaded rifle at officers during a domestic dispute.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible moment man rescues buried dog and her puppies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts