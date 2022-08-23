Woman charged in wake of Region police officer's resignation in public indecency case

TRAIL CREEK — A criminal charge of public indecency has been filed against the 42-year-old Michigan City woman nabbed while allegedly engaged in sexual activity outside a bar Aug. 12 with an off-duty LaPorte police officer, who has since resigned following his arrest in the case.

Adina Swanson, who was not arrested at the scene, was charged three days later and was granted a waiver of her initial hearing, court records show.

She is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 24.

The arresting officer said in his incident report he did not immediately arrest Swanson along with Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek, because he did not see her exposing herself as he did with Wilkerson.

He did, however, submit the information for a warrant for arrest.

The officer said he was patrolling at 6:16 a.m. Aug.12 in the Evergreen Business Center Plaza along U.S.20 when he spotted noticed a black pickup with its driver's-side door open near the entrance of Decoys Neighborhood Bar & Grill.

Upon closer examination, the officer said he saw a man with his pants down and engaged in what appeared to be sexual activity with a woman.

After removing a pocket knife from the man, who was identified as Wilkerson, the officer said he recognized Wilkerson as a LaPorte police officer.

He said he smelled alcohol on Wilkerson and took him into custody on charges of public indecency and public intoxication.

Wilkerson resigned from his police job three days after his arrest.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said Wilkerson was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

He had been with the department since September of 2013, and in June received the Medal of Distinguished Service for safely disarming a man who walked outside and pointed a loaded rifle at officers during a domestic dispute.