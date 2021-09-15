Woman charged with abandoning 10-year-old before driving into Lake Michigan

PINE TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old woman, accused of abandoning her 10-year-old daughter in a parking lot before driving her vehicle into Lake Michigan on July 23, has been charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, police say.

Cortney Robson, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was booked into the Porter County jail late Tuesday morning, Porter County police said.

The 10-year-old girl had told police her mother woke her at 6:30 a.m. on the day in question and told her to pack as many items as she could because they needed to leave their home, according to the incident report.

Robson explained to her daughter they were leaving because she believed her boyfriend "did something bad to his daughter," police said.

The girl said her mother made her throw her iPad and cell phone out of the vehicle window so Robson's boyfriend could not track them, according to police.

"Cortney made statements about seeing signs that they were going to heaven," the girl reportedly told police.

Robson is then accused of pulling over in Pine Township and telling her daughter to get out. The girl made a failed attempt to hold on to the vehicle door as her mother drove away, police said.