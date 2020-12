Woman charged with bigamy after husband contacts sheriff's office, police say

On Sunday police arrested Penny G. Stone, of Wheatfield, who faces a charge of bigamy, a level 6 felony, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities began investigating the claim on Nov. 3 when Stone's husband contacted police alleging that his wife was currently married to him and another man. Jasper County sheriff's police said it was determined that Stone is married to two men, who are both alive and well.