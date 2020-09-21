Woman charged with hacking Crown Point firm's account for $480,000

HAMMOND — A Dyer woman is accused of embezzling more than $480,000 from her former employer.
Lorraine M. Duchscher is free on bond following her arrest Friday. She is scheduled to be arraigned later this week on a felony charge of wire fraud.
The U.S. attorney’s office alleges the 46-year-old Duchscher stole the money between March 2017 and the end of last year when she was employed as office manager for Pyro Shield of Crown Point.
The firm sells high temperature insulation products as well as other industrial services.
The government alleges Duchscher used her access to the company’s financial bookkeeping systems to write unauthorized checks from the company’s bank account and transferred the money to her personal bank account.
She allegedly used the money to rent vacation homes, buy airplane tickets and shop online.
The government alleges Duchscher also gave herself unauthorized pay raises, including two last year of about $9,000.
It alleges she concealed her illicit transfers by falsifying company records and using an unidentified person to help her move the money.
U.S. District Court records indicate a deputy U.S. marshal arrested her Friday in Porter County.
She appeared through a video teleconferencing system Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar.
He advised her of her rights and the possible penalties she faces and found her eligible for a court-appointed counsel to defend her at public expense.
