CROWN POINT — A man who was allegedly stabbed and killed by his girlfriend in October begged her to call for help as he lay wounded on their porch steps, according to newly unsealed court records.

Alexis Sanders, 24, of Gary was booked into the Lake County Jail Monday on charges of murder.

Sanders killed her boyfriend Dominique Davis, 30, outside her home in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street, according to the charges.

Prior to Sanders allegedly stabbing Davis, a Ring doorbell camera captured audio of a confrontation between the couple, according to court documents.

Davis can be seen stumbling out of the house and onto the front lawn shortly after the confrontation, according to the records.

"You stabbed me," Davis said, according to court documents referencing the video footage obtained through a warrant.

The video reportedly shows Sanders stepping out the front door and saying she had been choked before she steps back inside. Davis can be seen sitting on the front porch of the residence, imploring Sanders to call an ambulance, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

"Please ... I'll tell them somebody else did it," Davis said, according to the records. "I'm gonna die ... help ... please. ... I can't breathe. ... Why Alexis ... why ... why?"

Sanders subsequently called 911 and was applying pressure to Davis' wound when police and medics arrived, court documents allege. Sanders told dispatch she searched online how to provide aid, but detectives said no such search was found on her phone. Davis was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Sanders initially claimed a man by the name of "Dre" stabbed Davis and fled the scene, police said.

Sanders said she had a sexual encounter once before with Dre, whom she met through a dating app, according to court records.

While Sanders and Davis were inside her home, Dre arrived at her front door and said to her, "So you have a boyfriend," according to the records.

Sanders said she responded by stepping away to delete his dating app profile information from her phone's app, according to police, and as she did this, Davis approached the door and Dre stabbed him.

Sanders was charged with the murder in October but prosecutors waited to unseal the charge documents pending her arrest.

