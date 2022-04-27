Woman charged with neglect in crash that killed her infant son

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was wanted Tuesday on charges she didn't secure her infant in a car seat before a crash last year that caused the baby's death.

LaSheanna Cooper, 25, was facing one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony.

Gary police were dispatched about 7 p.m. April 16, 2021, to the 3600 block of West 15th Avenue where a gray 2013 Nissan Altima left the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

Cooper was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus by ambulance, and her 3-month-old boy Isaiah Neely and an adult female passenger were driven to the hospital by a passer-by.

Cooper initially told Detective Sgt. Ryan Martens she didn't know who was driving, but she later admitted she was driving. She claimed she didn't recall the crash, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman riding with Cooper told police Isaiah was in a car seat, but he was not buckled in and the seat was not secured inside the vehicle.

The baby was crying, so Cooper asked the woman to hold him while Cooper drove, records state.

The woman told police she protested but eventually agreed during a stop at a gas station to hold Isaiah.

She placed the baby on her chest and leaned back in the seat so police would not see her holding an unrestrained child, according to court documents.

About five minutes into their drive, Cooper's phone began going off and Cooper dropped it, records state. The woman told police the next thing she remembered was hitting the tree.

The woman could not find Isaiah and crawled out of the car through a sunroof. She saw a female bystander holding the baby after a group of people righted the car, records state.

