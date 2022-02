Woman charged with sending mail laced with suspected PCP to jail inmate

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman posted a $2,000 cash bond Thursday on charges she sent PCP-laced mail to a Lake County Jail inmate days before the inmate was sentenced for murder.

Sharita A. Strong, 30, is accused of sending inmate Marquis D. Young a letter in late September containing two pieces of paper laced with PCP.

Strong has not yet entered a plea to one count of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony. Her initial hearing was scheduled for April 11.

Young was sentenced Sept. 24 by the late Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to 115 years in prison for killing a man and attempting to kill two others in 2020 at a Gary gas station. He has not been charged in connection with allegations involving jail mail.

According to charging documents in Strong's case, she and Young spoke Sept. 22 on a recorded phone line from the jail about a piece of mail she sent to Young.

Strong said she put the outgoing letter in her own mailbox and added, "I'm to the point I don't care," records allege.

She agreed the letter likely would not arrive at the jail until the following Monday, according to court documents. Jail staff intercepted the letter and later examined it.

On Sept. 27, Young sent Strong a message that said, "It didn't go through, baby," records state.

Strong is the fifth person to be charged since Lake County sheriff's police began an investigation in spring 2021 into suspicious mail sent to inmates at the Lake County Jail, court records show.

Nicole M. Moulesong, 51, and Michael A. Galateanu, 43, each were charged in June after jail staff intercepted mail addressed to Galateanu that contained paper laced with suspected PCP, documents state. Moulesong is accused of using another person's Telmate account to communicate with Galateanu about the mail.

Moulesong and Galateanu each have pleaded not guilty.

Anna M. Thomas, of Gary, and James L. P'Pool were charged in September after jail staff seized mail addressed to P'Pool that contained paper laced with suspected PCP.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.

P'Pool pleaded guilty in October to attempted possession of a controlled substance. At the time, P'Pool already was serving a five-year sentence for robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

