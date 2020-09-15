Woman charged with stealing from police pension fund, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 62-year-old Michigan City woman is accused of unlawfully taking payments from the city's police department pension fund on behalf of an individual who died five years ago, according to police.
Pamela A. Westphal was taken into custody and faces a felony count of theft, police said.
Local police said they teamed up in January with the Indiana State Board of Accounts to investigate an overpayment from the city's police pension fund. They had received a report that the funds were being deposited into an account belonging to a deceased beneficiary.
The investigation revealed the beneficiary died in 2015, but the pension board was never notified, police said. The funds were being managed by the executor of the deceased's estate.
Westphal was released from jail on a $15,000 cash bond and made an initial appearance in court, police said. Her next court date is Oct. 29.
