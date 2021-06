Woman charged with threatening to shoot Portage co-workers, police say

PORTAGE — A 25-year-old Gary woman faces multiple felony counts on allegations of threatening to shoot former Portage co-workers after becoming upset over the amount of her final paycheck, police said.

"You better call Portage police department because Imma get a gun and shoot that (expletive) up," Toyana Troupe is accused of telling a co-worker during a phone call, Portage police said. "Imma roll up on Monday and take care of everyone."

Troupe faces four felony counts of intimidation, Portage police said.

The alleged threats were made after Troupe picked up her final paycheck at ComForCare Home Care on May 20 and became upset with the amount, police said.

Troupe later called police after learning she had been charged and denied the allegations, saying she had remained calm because she has a pending case in another court, according to the incident report.

"Ms. Troupe advised she never threatened anyone and so she does not understand how she was now being charged," police said.

Troupe turned herself in Thursday morning at the Portage police department and was taken to the Porter County jail, police said.

