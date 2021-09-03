Woman, children awakened by bullet fired into Chesterton apartment, police say

CHESTERTON — The sound of a bullet firing and debris hitting her face woke a sleeping woman in her Chesterton apartment late Wednesday.

The man who police said negligently fired a handgun into his neighbor's apartment now faces a charge of Level 5 felony criminal recklessness, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday police were called to the 100 block of North Fifth Street, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.

A woman had reported she was sleeping in her bedroom when a "loud popping sound" and "debris hitting the left side of her face" woke her up. When she turned on her light, she saw wood from her closet door "spread across the room."

After discovering a bullet-shaped hole in the drywall, she called 911.

She found her two children in their living room, who were also alarmed by the noise, police reported. No one was injured.

Police recovered the bullet from the woman's apartment.

Officers investigated and spoke to a 22-year-old resident who lives in an adjacent apartment, who began to admit he had "negligently discharged his firearm and didn’t know what to do,” Chesterton police said.