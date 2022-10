Woman considering plea offer in homicide of boy who had injuries from head to toe

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her wife's 10-year-old brother told a judge Tuesday he was still optimistic about a possible plea agreement.

Rachel Wright, 28, and her wife April L. Wright, 28, both of Merrillville, are accused of repeatedly injuring and ultimately killing April Wright's younger brother Leviticus Kuchta.

Merrillville police found Leviticus dead in his bed Oct. 12, 2020, in the home he shared with April and Rachel Wright in the 7100 block of Fillmore Court after Rachel Wright called 911, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Prosecutors accused the women in court filings last year of repeatedly isolating and torturing the boy, who died from a dislocation of his cervical vertebrae caused by blunt force trauma.

The boy also had a loose mandible joint, an indication of dislocation, and had suffered various injuries to his scalp, forehead, cheeks, nose, lips, ears, neck, shoulder, upper back, lower back, both arms, both hands, genitals, right hip, both lower legs, both feet and toes, according to court records.

Rachel Wright, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to face a jury next week.

Her attorney, John Cantrell, asked Judge Gina Jones to schedule a hearing Thursday in case his client chooses to accept a plea offer from the state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce didn't object to the additional hearing, but she said the case appears to be headed to trial because the state and defense were "too far apart on the number of years" Rachel Wright should accept as a sentence.

April Wright, who also has pleaded not guilty, last appeared in court Sept. 22 alongside attorney Patrick Young. He asked for a continuance to Nov. 3 for a possible change-of-plea hearing.