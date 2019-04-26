CROWN POINT — A jury found a Gary woman guilty Wednesday of three felony counts related to a scheme to rob her sons' father that resulted in one of the sons being shot.
Shonika Drones, 38, was convicted of attempted armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted armed robbery and false informing.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set her sentencing for May 23.
Drones' husband, Maurice Holmes, 48, is facing the same charges. His jury trial this week was canceled and rescheduled for Sept. 9, records show.
Drones, Holmes, Drones' two sons — who were 15 and 16 at the time of the shooting — planned to rob the boys' father when they went to his home Nov. 27, 2017, in the 1500 block of Broadway in East Chicago, court records say.
The father wanted them to pick up the boys' belongings, because they had been living with him but were no longer welcome, court records say.
Drones and Holmes dropped the boys off in an alley and proceeded to the home, where the boys' father helped them carry items out. When the father returned to the home, he found the door had been closed and opened it.
Inside, he saw the younger boy standing with a bat. The father lunged at the boy to take the bat away, and the older son jumped on his back.
The father told police the younger boy pulled out a gun and fired it as he fell onto a couch, shooting his brother in the arm.
Drones and other family members initially told police the father shot his son because he was upset they were leaving. They changed their stories after police confronted them about video footage that showed the boys being dropped off in an alley.