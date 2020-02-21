Woman convicted of driving drunk, killing blind pedestrian

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a Chicago woman guilty on all counts Wednesday for driving drunk in 2017 and killing a blind pedestrian as he used a cane to cross a Hammond street.

Victoria Dotson, 34, was speeding through the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Gostlin Street Sept. 1, 2017, when she struck James Gavina, 58, of Hammond, as he walked slowly in the northbound lanes.

Gavina's leg was severed in the wreck. Dotson's blood alcohol content was 0.102 after the crash, records state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen presented photos Wednesday showing Dotson's 2002 Buick LeSabre, including damage to the front bumper, front hood, windshield, roof and several areas of suspected blood and bits of body tissue.

A crash scene investigator testified he determined Dotson was going 49 mph when she struck Gavina. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

Dotson was represented by attorney Rajeev Bajaj. Judge Kathleen Lang presided over the trial.