Woman could avoid prison time for accidentally shooting neighbor, court records show
Angela Fitzpatrick

Angela Fitzpatrick

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A woman admitted Friday she fired a gun into her apartment wall last year in Hobart, causing her neighbor to suffer a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Angela Fitzpatrick, 52, of Merrillville, could face a two-year sentence if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts her plea agreement, including one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program and one year on probation.

Fitzpatrick told Hobart police her son showed her a 9 mm gun Nov. 17, 2019, at the Huntington Cove apartment complex. She pointed it at her bedroom wall and it went off, court records show.

The bullet traveled through a wall and struck her then-22-year-old neighbor in the back as the neighbor sat on a couch.

The neighbor's boyfriend told police he was cooking when he heard a loud bang, saw his girlfriend fall to the floor and noticed she was bleeding from her back.

He attempted to stop the bleeding and called 911.

The bullet barely missed the 22-year-old woman's vital arteries and bruised but didn't pierce her heart, according to court records. She lost a lot of blood and had to be resuscitated during surgery.

Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a level 5 felony count of criminal recklessness.

Vasquez scheduled Fitzpatrick's sentencing hearing for Dec. 4.

