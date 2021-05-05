Woman could avoid prison time in boyfriend's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — A woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in her boyfriend's shooting death in 2019 in Gary.
Danitta L. Cannon, 28, of Indianapolis, admitted to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, he would sentence her to two years of home detention followed by two years of probation.
Cannon admitted she killed Terrell Gill, 32, on Nov. 4, 2019, at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road in Gary.
According to court records, Cannon walked up to police and said, "I did not mean to do it."
Cannon and Gill's children, who were in the apartment when Gill was shot, told investigators their parents were arguing and Gill became angry and started hitting Cannon, records state.
One of the boys said he heard Cannon screaming and saw her try to hand Gill a gun, which went off, according to court documents.
Cappas scheduled Cannon's sentencing for June 30.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Adam Burcham
Akinda Shepard
Alberto Melendez-Cruz
Allen O'Rourke
Anthony Vega
Antoine Nichols
Anton Mathis
Anton Meszaros
Brenda Keaton
Brent Ladwig
Brevin Moore
Charles Griffin
Christopher Arona-Rincon
Christopher Berg
Clifton McKnight
Cody Walerowicz
Collin Ciecierski
Dandre McKinney
Daniel McGraw
Darlin Paz-Madrid
Davron Wilson
Derrick Ivy
Dewaun Timmons-Greenwood
Eric Pluard
Evangelina Estrada
George Raines
Gregory Lucas
Gustavo Avila
Hannah Schane
John Benoit
Jordan Poole-Schopp
Joseph Verta
Joshua Lockhart
Joshua Nichols
Joshua Ortiz
Kathryn Dershem
Keedrick Dixon
Kendall Archie
Khalif Muhammad
Kyle Howard
Lanie Phillips
Lavontae Dobbs
Liem Phan
Lincoln Bowman
Luis Campos
Maggie Greeson
Melissa Pirowski
Michael Cadwell
Michael Dawson
Miguel Agosto
Pamela Hunter
Randy Mitchkess
Richard Moss
Ruben Vargas
Sarah Elliott
Serena Ramon
Shandra Foster
Shane Velasquez
Shawn Hosking
Sherry Sanchez
Stephan Travis
Stephanie McDonald
Terrell Bell
Theodore Jackson
Timothy Kitka
Vasil Vasilev
Wesley Clark
Zachary Jimerson
Zachary Schott
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.