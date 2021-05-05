 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman could avoid prison time in boyfriend's fatal shooting
urgent

Woman could avoid prison time in boyfriend's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — A woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in her boyfriend's shooting death in 2019 in Gary.

Danitta L. Cannon, 28, of Indianapolis, admitted to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, he would sentence her to two years of home detention followed by two years of probation.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Cannon admitted she killed Terrell Gill, 32, on Nov. 4, 2019, at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road in Gary.

According to court records, Cannon walked up to police and said, "I did not mean to do it."

Cannon and Gill's children, who were in the apartment when Gill was shot, told investigators their parents were arguing and Gill became angry and started hitting Cannon, records state.

One of the boys said he heard Cannon screaming and saw her try to hand Gill a gun, which went off, according to court documents.

Cappas scheduled Cannon's sentencing for June 30.

Danitta Lashawn Cannon

Danitta Lashawn Cannon

 Anna Ortiz
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Laporte Riding Shotgun 1.jpg
Uploaded-images

Laporte Riding Shotgun 1.jpg

  • Updated

Justin Dyer, a specialist with the LaPorte Police Department, walks towards his patrol car to begin his shift.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts