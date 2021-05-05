Woman could avoid prison time in boyfriend's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — A woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in her boyfriend's shooting death in 2019 in Gary.

Danitta L. Cannon, 28, of Indianapolis, admitted to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, he would sentence her to two years of home detention followed by two years of probation.

Cannon admitted she killed Terrell Gill, 32, on Nov. 4, 2019, at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road in Gary.

According to court records, Cannon walked up to police and said, "I did not mean to do it."

Cannon and Gill's children, who were in the apartment when Gill was shot, told investigators their parents were arguing and Gill became angry and started hitting Cannon, records state.

One of the boys said he heard Cannon screaming and saw her try to hand Gill a gun, which went off, according to court documents.

Cappas scheduled Cannon's sentencing for June 30.

