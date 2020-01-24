You are the owner of this article.
Woman could receive sentence of time served, probation for hitting man's house with SUV
Woman could receive sentence of time served, probation for hitting man's house with SUV

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty Friday to felony criminal recklessness for allegedly driving toward her ex-boyfriend and hitting his home with a small SUV.

If a judge accepts Kenya A. Polk's plea agreement, she would receive credit for jail time she already has served and would be placed on probation for 22 months.

Polk, 48, also would be required to complete an anger management program and 80 hours of community service. If she successfully completes probation, she could petition Lake Criminal Court to treat her conviction as a misdemeanor.

Polk was charged in May 2019 with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; intimidation and two counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, all level 6 felonies; and misdemeanor domestic battery.

She pleaded guilty to one count of criminal recklessness. In exchange for her plea, the state agreed to dismiss all remaining counts. 

Judge Salvador Vasquez set her sentencing hearing for Feb. 21.

Polk, who appeared with defense attorney Robert Lewis, admitted she drove a vehicle at her ex-boyfriend and struck his home May 6 in Gary.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar said the man wasn't injured.

Court records alleged Polk struck the man's house several times and told him she would kill him if he didn't move out of Gary. The man's wife and child were inside the home at the time.

