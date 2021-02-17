 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman could see charges dismissed in alleged pepper-spray attack
alert urgent

Woman could see charges dismissed in alleged pepper-spray attack

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Naomi King

Margaret N. King 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman entered into a pretrial diversion agreement Friday on charges alleging she pepper-sprayed a man in 2019 as he sat in a vehicle with his 5-year-old son.

Margaret King, 34, appeared via videoconference Wednesday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Lang.

Lake County prosecutors have agreed to drop charges against King if she stays out of trouble with the law for a year, attorneys said.

King was charged in April 2019 with battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

A man told police he and King exchanged words inside a gas station at Fourth Avenue and Grand Boulevard in Gary after she said something to him about "cutting her in line," according to Lake Criminal Court records.

As the man prepared to drive away from the gas station, King allegedly ran up to his car and sprayed a mace-like substance in the open driver's side window.

The man's eyes began burning and his 5-year-old son started coughing, court records said.

The man parked his car, got out and attempted to wrestle the container away from King. Three people broke up the fight, and King left in a white vehicle before police arrived, records state.

King told police the man approached her aggressively, and she sprayed him in self-defense.

A case review hearing was set for Feb. 17, 2022.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts