Woman crashes into school after fleeing traffic wreck, police say

VALPARAISO — After fleeing the scene of a crash on U.S. 30, a woman ended up driving into a middle school and running into a nearby baseball field, police said.
Anna L. Sills, 32, of Lake Station, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, Porter Superior Court records said.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday an officer was called to a hit-and-run crash at Wheeler Middle School at 599 W. County Road 300 North, according to a Porter County Sheriff’s Department police report.
The officer learned that the initial crash actually happened on U.S. 30 and the other driver involved in the crash followed the woman to the location, where she crashed into the front of Wheeler Middle School.
She then got out of her car and fled on foot going north, police said. An officer found the woman near the school baseball fields and identified her as Sills.
Sills told the officer she did get into a minor crash on U.S. 30, claiming to see no damage to the other vehicle. She stated she was afraid, so she left the crash scene. As the other driver followed her, she drove faster, ending up at the school.
She said she entered the property and that because of a problem with her brakes she crashed into the school. She then fled that crash scene because she said she has no current license or car insurance, the police report said. Sills was arrested and cited for no insurance and no valid driver’s license, in addition to her other charges.
Several employees at the school saw the crash and identified the woman as the driver, police said. The officer saw the section of the building she crashed into, which had a significant crack in the brick.
The woman’s car had significant damage and had to be towed from the scene, police said.
The driver of the vehicle in the first crash on U.S. 30 also was on scene and told police he was coming to a stop on westbound U.S. 30 at County Road 500 West when Sills’ vehicle struck him from behind. The man told police he pulled off the roadway and signaled for the driver to also pull over, but she fled the scene. He followed her and watched her crash her vehicle into the school and then run away on foot from the wreck, the police report said.
Sills is being held at the Porter County Jail.
