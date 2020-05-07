Woman crashes into school after fleeing traffic wreck, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — After fleeing the scene of a crash on U.S. 30, a woman ended up driving into a middle school and running into a nearby baseball field, police said.

Anna L. Sills, 32, of Lake Station, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, Porter Superior Court records said.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday an officer was called to a hit-and-run crash at Wheeler Middle School at 599 W. County Road 300 North, according to a Porter County Sheriff’s Department police report.

The officer learned that the initial crash actually happened on U.S. 30 and the other driver involved in the crash followed the woman to the location, where she crashed into the front of Wheeler Middle School.

She then got out of her car and fled on foot going north, police said. An officer found the woman near the school baseball fields and identified her as Sills.

Sills told the officer she did get into a minor crash on U.S. 30, claiming to see no damage to the other vehicle. She stated she was afraid, so she left the crash scene. As the other driver followed her, she drove faster, ending up at the school.