{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was charged Thursday with two felony counts of battery alleging she hit her child's grandmother in the face with a sharp object during a fight.

Shunekia B. Smith, 28, is accused of arguing with her boyfriend's mother and sister when they arrived Sept. 29 to help her boyfriend move out of a home in the 4000 block of Jackson Street in Gary.

When Smith and her boyfriend's sister began fighting, the grandmother moved to protect Smith's baby because she feared the woman would fall on the baby, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The grandmother was about to pick up the baby when Smith pushed her hands away, bent over and picked up an item, and hit the grandmother in the face with it just below the eye, records allege.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The grandmother received five stitches because of the wound.

Smith was wanted on an arrest warrant Thursday, records showed.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags