Woman dead after being struck along area highway, police say

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old South Holland woman is dead after being struck early Sunday while standing outside her vehicle along northbound Interstate 57, just south of Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Jeana M. Nelson's vehicle was pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway around 1:18 a.m. Sunday and she was standing in the right lane of traffic, police said.

A second driver was unable to stop in time to avoid striking Nelson, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

No further details are available, police said.

