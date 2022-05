Woman dead, others injured in Region head-on crash, police say

GARY — A 40-year-old woman is dead and several others were sent to the hospital following a head-on crash Thursday night in the 2300 block of East 15th Avenue, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police were called out at 8:55 p.m. and found the crash involving a white 2015 Ford Fusion and a black 2009 Chevy Cobalt, she said.

Multiple people were injured and sent to hospitals, including one who was airlifted from the scene, Westerfield said.

A woman, who was not immediately identified by police, was declared dead at the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing as to what made one vehicle enter the other vehicle's path of travel," Westerfield said.

