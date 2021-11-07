Woman dies after being hit by a semi on Lincoln Highway

LYNWOOD — A woman died after she was struck by a semi on Lincoln Highway in Illinois.

A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Friday from blunt force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Her identity has not yet been released.

First responders were called to aid a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 1:29 a.m. Friday in the 3100 Block of Lincoln Highway in Lynwood.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lynwood Police Department did not immediately provide details on the investigation.

