Woman dies after being hit by a semi on Lincoln Highway
Woman dies after being hit by a semi on Lincoln Highway

LYNWOOD — A woman died after she was struck by a semi on Lincoln Highway in Illinois. 

A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Friday from blunt force injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Her identity has not yet been released. 

First responders were called to aid a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 1:29 a.m. Friday in the 3100 Block of Lincoln Highway in Lynwood. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Lynwood Police Department did not immediately provide details on the investigation. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

