Woman dies after crash on interstate; 2 others injured, police say

CHICAGO — A woman died after crashing a vehicle into a guardrail and median on an interstate, injuring two others, police said.

Illinois State Police responded at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 57 southbound lanes near 159th Street in Cook County.

A Chevrolet Traverse was heading south on I-57 near 159th Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, police said.

The Traverse drove off the roadway on the right side, striking a guard rail and then traveling left across all lanes of traffic. The vehicle hit the median twice and came to a rest.

The driver, a 24-year-old Harvey woman, was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

A 32-year-old Sauk Village woman and a 24-year-old Dolton woman inside the vehicle were taken to a hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

