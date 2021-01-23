 Skip to main content
Woman dies in fiery crash in rural LaPorte County, police say
Woman dies in fiery crash in rural LaPorte County, police say

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — First responders found a vehicle engulfed in flames after it drove off the road and struck a tree, police said. 

At 12:55 a.m. Saturday police were called to a single-vehicle crash near Ind. 39 and County Road 1800 South in rural Prairie Township, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. 

A vehicle was found engulfed in flames in a ditch off of the west side of Ind. 39. 

The driver, who was identified as Lorie Myers, 45, of Knox, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Preliminary investigations showed a 2015 white Hyundai Tucson was heading south on Ind. 39 when it approached a curve in the road. The driver failed to navigate the curve for unknown reasons and the vehicle went off the road. 

The vehicle continued traveling along the embankment for 309 feet before it struck a tree head-on, polices said.

The Knox-Center Township Fire Department, Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, the LaPorte County coroner's office and John's Garage assisted LaPorte County sheriff's deputies at the scene. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

