Woman dies in Munster hospital following crash

GLENWOOD — A woman died at a Munster hospital following a crash in the Village of Glenwood, Illinois.

A 67-year-old woman from Chicago Heights was pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report from Lake County Coroner David Pastrick. The woman's name has not yet been released pending family notification.

The Lake County Coroner's office was dispatched to Franciscan Health Munster, where she died. The coroner's office determined she died of blunt force trauma from a vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Illinois 394 between Thornton-Lansing and Glenwood-Lansing roads in Glenwood, Illinois.

Glenwood public safety officials were not immediately reachable for information about the circumstances of the crash Wednesday night.

