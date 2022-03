Woman dies in wake of head-on collision on U.S. 20, Porter police say

PORTER — A 53-year-old woman is dead following a head-on collision along a local stretch of U.S. 20, Porter police say.

Police said they were called out around 7:40 p.m. Friday to the stretch of the highway between Tremont Road and Ind. 49.

Witnesses told officers a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven eastbound by a 67-year-old Michigan City man crashed into a westbound 1994 Toyota Corolla after one of the vehicles crossed the center line for an unknown reason, according to Porter Police Chief Todd Allen.

The driver of the Toyota, Sandra Rice-Hatch, 53, of Chicago, was taken to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, police said.

The driver of the Trailblazer did not require medical attention.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the impacted section of U.S. 20 was closed in both directions for more than three hours while police investigated the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, Allen said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Porter Police Lt. Jason Holaway at 219-926-7611 or at jholaway2@townofporter.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.