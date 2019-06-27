{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Police responding to a report of an intoxicated driver with a child Wednesday at a Subway restaurant said they found a woman falling asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle and in unlawful possession of various prescription drugs.

Jennifer Klemm, 39, of Portage, was taken into custody on preliminary felony counts of possessing a narcotic drug, possessing a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering another person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, according to police.

Police were alerted about the woman by Subway employees, who were so concerned about her driving away with the child that they delayed her order to allow time for officers to arrive, according to the incident report. They said Klemm was at the drive-through window slurring her speech and ordering after being asked to wait.

They also watched as she drove to the parking lot exit and then sat there, despite the road being free of vehicles, police said.

The responding officer said Klemm's eyes were half closed and her mouth hanging open. She also was covered in sores.

Klemm reportedly told police she has a prescription for Suboxone, but officers said they found her in unlawful possession of numerous other prescription drugs.

A blood draw and urine test were taken, and revealed drugs in her system, police said.

Her 10-year-old child, who was found unrestrained in the vehicle, was released to Klemm's fiance, police said.

