Woman drives into Lake Michigan, fights off officers rescuing her from water-filled car, police say

LONG BEACH — After leaving her 10-year-old daughter on a roadside, a woman drove into Lake Michigan, prompting police to perform a quickfire rescue.

At 7:43 a.m. Friday first responders from the Long Beach Police Department and the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services responded to Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Deputy Marshal Tobin Babcock and Chief Marshal Mark Swistek arrived within a minute, finding a 33-year-old woman who had driven off of Lakeshore Drive.

She was inside her Mazda SUV, which was partially submerged in Lake Michigan, which was drifting further out into the lake.

Babcock and Swistek made their way into the lake to rescue the woman, however she was uncooperative with their efforts, police said.

She refused to unlock her doors and as the vehicle continued to drift into deeper water, Swistek broke out her passenger side window. Meanwhile, Babcock was on the driver's side talking to the woman.

While the officers were attempting to rescue her and open the vehicle door, she struggled against the officers, yelling "Let me go," police said. The men continued to work to pull her from the water-filled vehicle.