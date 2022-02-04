Woman driving 85 mph when she struck Highland man, who later died, charges state

CROWN POINT — A woman charged Friday with striking and killing a 21-year-old pedestrian in August while driving eastbound along Ridge Road in Highland was speeding at 85 mph, according to a newly released court document.

Lisa Georgia Damico (aka D'Amico) attempted to convince officers she was traveling west, not east, at the time of the crash and claimed it was her vehicle that was struck, police said.

"Damico stated that she was traveling west in the straight lane of Ridge Road and was hit head-on when she was approaching Indianapolis Boulevard," according to a charging document. "Damico stated that she doesn't remember what kind of car hit her but stated that it was a dark-colored vehicle."

Damico, 51, also was involved in a crash Sunday morning along a nearby stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Socorro Keresztes, of Munster.

Damico is charged in the August fatal crash with a felony count of reckless homicide and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, a court document states.

Highland police said an investigation into the Aug. 18 crash, which included a number of eyewitnesses and surveillance video of the incident, determined Damico had been driving eastbound, not westbound, in a white Nissan Rogue when she crossed Indianapolis Boulevard at a high rate of speed as the traffic light turned yellow. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

Damico then drove left of center and struck a westbound GMC Terrain that was waiting at a red light, police said. The driver of the Terrain said she made an effort to steer away from the head-on collision.

Damico's vehicle continued east and struck a westbound white GMC Yukon that was stopped in the inner turn lane at Indianapolis Boulevard, police said. The force of the collision reportedly ripped off a door on the Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon, who was traveling with her 5-year-old grandson, described the collision as a, "Bam, it was so hard and so loud," according to a charging document. She reportedly suffered a sprained wrist.

Damico's vehicle then began to spin and struck Tyler Scheidt, of Highland, who was near the median while walking north across Ridge Road, police said.

"A large amount of dust and debris is then observed all around the Nissan Rogue as it and Scheidt travel in a southeast direction," according to a court document.

Scheidt later died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital, police have said. Four people in total, including Damico, were transported to the hospital following that crash.

A portable breath test given to Damico returned negative for alcohol consumption, police said. While Damico told medics she suffers from seizures, she reportedly told police at the scene she had not suffered a seizure before the crash.

"Damico stated that she remembers everything that happened and was fine," according to a charging document.

After arriving at the police station later in the day Aug. 18, Damico reportedly told an officer she left her home around 10:15 a.m. and was on her way to Dyer when she was struck by another vehicle while traveling westbound on Ridge Road.

"Damico stated that she did not black out after she was struck but was 'dazed' and ended up on the south side of Ridge Road on a lawn," according to a charging document.

She then refused a police request to search the crash data from her vehicle, saying, "No, I'm not going to do that, no, because I know what I was doing and it's just a little more irritating, I'm sorry," court records show.

Damico confirmed she suffers from epilepsy, but insisted she had not had a seizure before the fatal crash earlier that day, police said.

When told she was traveling east and not west at the time of the crash, Damico reportedly shook her head and said, "No," according to police. She also denied seeing Scheidt lying near her vehicle and then reportedly ended the interview.

Damico's attorney, Michael Campbell, declined comment Friday. But he issued a statement earlier in the week in the wake of Sunday's crash, "This was a tragedy, and Ms. D'Amico was, and continues to be, deeply saddened by the other driver's passing. There was never an intent to harm anyone and she further offers her condolences to the family."

Scheidt's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in October against Damico claiming she was driving at an excessive speed, passed through a traffic light as it was turning red and crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.

The preliminary investigation into Sunday's fatal crash shows that Damico was driving southbound on U.S. 41 in a 2009 Volvo that struck the driver's side of an eastbound 2020 Hyundai Accent as the Hyundai entered the intersection of Ramblewood on a green light, police said. Keresztes, who was driving the Hyundai, died at the scene as a result of injuries from the crash, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.