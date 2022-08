Woman driving on tracks was nearly 4 times the legal limit, Porter County police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old woman found with three flat tires along railroad tracks was nearly four times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, Porter County police say.

An officer said he arrived shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to find a grey Toyota Camry approximately a quarter mile off County Line Road along the railroad tracks.

In addition to the flat tires, the car had a damaged front bumper from striking a pole along the tracks, police said.

The driver, Angela Porphir, of Michigan, was treated by emergency medical officials at the scene.

Porphir reportedly told police she had a couple glasses of wine with a friend at a Michigan City restaurant and was on her way home.

"Angela stated she had been driving the vehicle but did not remember driving down the railroad tracks," according to the incident report.

Her blood alcohol content was found to be .28 or nearly four times the legal limit of .08, police said.

Porphir was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several charges operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering a person.