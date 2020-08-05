Woman dumped friend's body on side of the road after she overdosed, courts say

On May 30, Highland police located the Hyundai Accent with Ciciora inside. When police stopped the vehicle and approached Ciciora about her friend, she admitted the woman had overdosed in her car and asked if she was dead.

Authorities informed Ciciora of four warrants previously filed for her arrest and took her into custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the deceased woman’s purse, which had her identification card still inside as well as two used syringes, a used crack pipe and a small bag of heroin.

Ciciora admitted to picking up the deceased woman on May 28, in which the two were planning to smoke crack, court reports said. Ciciora said when they went to their dealer in Calumet City, the woman allegedly purchased crack and heroin. After both of the women smoked the crack in a local motel parking lot, Ciciora claimed the woman snorted a small amount of heroin.

The two friends made a couple of stops and ended up in the Dollar Tree parking lot at the corner of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road in Griffith.