Woman dumped friend's body on side of the road after she overdosed, courts say
HIGHLAND — A Merrillville woman is facing charges for allegedly dumping her friend's body on the side of a road in the Wicker Park Manor subdivision after an overdose.

Tara Beth Ciciora, 31, has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

At 5:04 a.m. May 29, Highland police responded to a report of an unconscious woman lying at the side of the road in the 2400 block of Maplewood Court. The woman had no injuries but officers found track marks from intravenous drug use on her body, police said.

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed a small white car pull into a cul-de-sac from Wicker Park Drive in Highland at 10:35 p.m. on May 28. The driver appears to turn off the car headlights and get out of the vehicle and walk to the passenger side. The driver then gets back into the car and turns around to drive back on Wicker Park Drive, turning the headlights back on.

As the brake lights from the vehicle illuminate the roadside behind it, the video shows a large object in the grass where the deceased woman was later found, court records said.

Authorities were able to determine the vehicle was a Hyundai Accent with a white female driver and no other occupants. Through a license plate reader database, police were able to track down the registered owner. Further investigations showed that Ciciora frequently drove the vehicle and that she was friends with the deceased woman, police said.

On May 30, Highland police located the Hyundai Accent with Ciciora inside. When police stopped the vehicle and approached Ciciora about her friend, she admitted the woman had overdosed in her car and asked if she was dead.

Authorities informed Ciciora of four warrants previously filed for her arrest and took her into custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the deceased woman’s purse, which had her identification card still inside as well as two used syringes, a used crack pipe and a small bag of heroin.

Ciciora admitted to picking up the deceased woman on May 28, in which the two were planning to smoke crack, court reports said. Ciciora said when they went to their dealer in Calumet City, the woman allegedly purchased crack and heroin. After both of the women smoked the crack in a local motel parking lot, Ciciora claimed the woman snorted a small amount of heroin.

The two friends made a couple of stops and ended up in the Dollar Tree parking lot at the corner of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road in Griffith.

Ciciora said she went inside the store for 10 minutes and when she returned, she saw her friend slumped over in the car making growling noises, according to court documents. She said it also appeared that the woman had vomited and Ciciora attempted to perform CPR on her. Ciciora also told police she took the woman’s drugs and paraphernalia and threw them out of the window into the Dollar Tree parking lot.

The woman allegedly regained consciousness and was coming in and out of the overdose as Ciciora continued to drive to a residence at the corner of Maplewood Court and Wicker Park Drive in Highland.

On their way, Ciciora performed CPR on the woman again and she became coherent. When Ciciora told the woman she threw out the drugs, the woman allegedly pulled a baggie of heroin out of her bra and snorted another line.

Ciciora further claimed the woman instructed her to go to the location in Highland but did not give an exact address. As they got to the corner of Maplewood Court and Wicker Park Drive in Highland, Ciciora told police the woman asked to be dropped off at the residence, refusing help to get inside. Ciciora said she drove away after leaving her friend at the corner, claiming the woman asked her to keep her purse for some reason, court reports said.

However, police investigations revealed that no one who lived in the area knew the woman and none of them were expecting guests during that time period. In addition, authorities learned Ciciora has family members who live five houses away from where the woman’s body was discovered.

An examination of the woman’s body at the Lake County coroner’s office showed the woman died from asphyxiation due to a fentanyl and cocaine overdose.

Ciciora was booked into Lake County Jail and her bail review hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to online court records.

