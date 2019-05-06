HOBART — Police are seeking the driver of a white pickup truck which struck an SUV on Interstate 65 Monday afternoon, sending that driver to the hospital.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the interstate just north of 61st Avenue.
Preliminary investigation show a blue 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was struck in the rear by a white pickup truck, causing the Tahoe to hit the center median wall and spin out of control. The driver was the Tahoe, Timika T. Cobb, 43, of Crown Point was ejected from the SUV. She was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the driver of the pickup, possibly a Ford, fled the scene. The truck sustained heavy front end damage, specifically to the grill/bumper area.
Anyone with information on this white pickup or witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper John Landowski at the Indiana State Police Post at 219-696-6242.
Cobb was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.