Woman enters guilty plea for reckless driving in crash that killed father of four, courts say

CEDAR LAKE — Two years after the death of a father of four in a fatal crash, the driver responsible has pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor, court reports said.

Nick DeVries, 32, of Lowell, died after a two-vehicle head-on crash May 21, 2019, in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake.

Megan A. Zyla, 25, of Cedar Lake, pleaded guilty reckless driving, which is punishable by up to one year in jail, and a $5,000 fine, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.

The state agreed to dismiss several charges against her at her sentencing hearing, including causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and four additional misdemeanor OWI charges, the plea agreement stated.

DeVries' wife, Keri DeVries, remembers her husband as a loving husband and dedicated father of four. She said that their youngest daughter was only 8 months old when he died, robbing him of the chance of watching her grow up.