Woman extradited to face charges in man's shooting death outside smoke shop

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman arrived at the Lake County Jail on Friday following extradition from Cook County to face charges linked to a man's shooting death April 1 outside a Hammond smoke shop.

Mychael A. Thomas, 27, had been wanted on charges of murder and criminal recklessness in the homicide of Zachery S. Smith, 27, of Chicago, outside the Oasis Smoke Shop, 5535 State Line Ave.

She has not yet made an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court.

Thomas' boyfriend, Marcus A. Ross, 28, of Hammond, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and criminal recklessness. He was being held without bond.

Ross is accused of shooting Smith in retaliation for an earlier confrontation where Smith pointed a gun at Ross while the two exchanged words.

The shots Ross fired also damaged a car parked in the area, court records allege.

Thomas is accused of dropping Ross off just before the shooting and helping him flee the crime scene in her gray Acura MDX, which had Arkansas license plates.

Ross dropped the keys to his apartment during the shooting and later dropped his credit cards on the ground near a garbage can, which he used to hide a fluorescent green jacket he wore during the shooting, according to court records.

Police found the credit cards after reviewing surveillance video gathered as part of the homicide investigation.

Ross was taken into custody April 4 after Hammond officers went to his apartment with a search warrant and found him outside waiting for his landlord to deliver a key to him, according to court documents.

