Woman faces felony after flipping off, shoulder checking officer, Porter County cops say

A 22-year-old woman was taken to jail on a potential felony charge after allegedly flipping her middle finger at a Porter County police officer and then shoulder checking him upon leaving her vehicle, according to the incident report.

Police said they were called out at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a hit-and-run crash along U.S. 20 at County Road 300 East.

An occupant of a vehicle, later identified as Victoria Klarich, initially refused to step out of her vehicle until her father arrived, police said. She then said it was too cold to leave the vehicle, with police noting it was 72 degrees outside at the time.

A second officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and described Klarich as "belligerently intoxicated."

Klarich did step out of her vehicle but then flipped her middle finger at one of the officers, coming close to striking his face, and then "shoulder checked" him to the chest before being taken to the ground and into custody, according to police.

She was taken to the Porter County Jail facing a felony count of battery to law enforcement and was extremely belligerent during the drive, screaming, cursing and kicking the rear of the front seats in the vehicle, police said.

