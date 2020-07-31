You are the owner of this article.
Woman faces felony after pulling granddaughter's hair in dispute, police say
CHESTERTON — A grandmother of a 14-year-old local girl was taken into custody on a felony battery charge after pulling the girl's hair because she was being disrespectful about not wanting to attend a church event, according to Chesterton police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 South block of 17th Street and spoke with the girl, who said when her mother left the house, her grandmother, 55-year-old Kimberly Singh, "grabbed her roughly by her hair, fashioned in a bun on the crown of her head, and yanked," police said.

Singh is also accused of grabbing the girl's arm, resulting in a minor scratch, police said.

The girl said her mother and grandmother had been arguing because she refused to take part in a church event, police said.

Singh reportedly told police she and her daughter often clash over child-rearing methods and Singh believed the girl was being disrespectful to the church group by refusing to participate in an activity at the last minute.

Singh said she grabbed the back of her granddaughter's hair in an attempt to force her to look at her while they were speaking, police said.

"Kim insisted that the act was not violent or rough, but felt that (the girl) needed some form of discipline," according to police.

The girl's mother said she and Singh have a continuing "power struggle" within the home and she does not agree with her mother putting her hands on her daughter, police said.

The girl's 1-year-old sister witnessed the incident, police said.

Singh was taken to jail on a preliminary felony count of domestic battery in the presence of another juvenile and was served with a mandatory 10-day no-contact order.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

