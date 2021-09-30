Woman faces murder charge for shooting cousin on Indiana Toll Road, police say

GARY — A woman faces a murder charge after fatally shooting her cousin while driving on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

The shooting took the life of 27-year-old Kevin Pruitt, of Chicago

On Tuesday afternoon Illinois State Police and the Gary Police Department contacted Indiana State Police to investigate a homicide that happened in an unknown area on the Indiana Toll Road, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Gary police initially were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus where a male gunshot victim had been driven to the emergency room.

As officers continued their investigation, they found out that the shooting happened while Pruitt was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by his cousin.

Police said 26-year-old Ayana Rashawnda Jamerson, of Gary, drove the victim to the hospital, in addition to another individual who was also in the vehicle. Fifiled said Jamerson gave police inconsistent versions of what happened and also provided several different names of her identity.

It was then discovered that Jamerson had shot her cousin following an argument, police alleged.

Pruitt was airlifted from Gary to a hospital in Chicago, where he later died.